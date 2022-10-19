EPS, his supporters detained for trying to hold hunger strike in TN assembly

The supporters of EPS has also opposed the seating arrangement for the Deputy Leader of the Opposition.

As per the present seating arrangement, both EPS and OPS sit in the front row together in their capacity as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Deputy LoP, respectively.

However, the Speaker has said that he is examining the issue. "No on can order me on the seating," NDTV quoted him as saying.

On Tuesday, the Speaker had ordered the eviction of Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and other AIADMK MLAs amid a ruckus in the Assembly.

The Speaker earlier said leaders of the two AIADMK factions submitted him 6 letters, including 4 from Palaniswami, asking for separate seating arrangement in the Assembly for their respective members.

After the AIADMK lost to the DMK in the Assembly elections last year, EPS and OPS, both former Chief Ministers have been sharing the two-seater chair facing Chief Minister M K Stalin and the treasury benches.