DMK's 'Dravidian Model Governance' - a Force filed Analysis

Cauvery delta farmers association's Arun states that, "the request for a rise in the fixed procurement price had been neglected for the past decade. But when the farmers requested the state governement sanctioned a price hike from the procurement rate fixed by the union governement. From the association we expressed our gratitude to the Chief Minister".

Chennai: 'Dravidian Model' is the term which emerged as a buzzword for the DMK Government. When MK Stalin identified himeself as the upholder of dravidian interests, it made him stand apart from the large shadow of his father Karunanidhi. How this 'dravidian model' shaped up the first year of Stalin's Government? Let's dive into an in-depth analysis with certain inputs from the field experts.

He furtherly states, "In the same way, the DMK government made a separate budget for agriculture for the very first time. the average age of the delta farmers is 50. Thus, we made a special request to the chief minister to devise schemes to engage youngsters more. The delta farmers should receive a decent share of water for cultivation. so, the association requested CM to take steps on interlinking the rivers with agricultural areas for the betterment of the delta farmers along with the aid from World Bank.

Farmers practising cash crop farming like sugarcane are in much need for the government's support. That is the reason why the state is contributing ₹750 for a ton in order to operate all the sugarcane cooperative mills. This is the truth. But to make it operate for the next 10 years there is a huge need to introduce alternate cash crops.

We made another request to the Government regarding its overdraft account in private banks. After a direct meet with the CM M.K.Stalin, he immediately ordered to transfer the private bank accounts to Nationalised Banks. The amount transferred was nearly ₹2,800 crores. This aids the government to design its own future projects for the welfare of the farmers.

When the delta regions were heavily affected by the monsoon rains, paddy cultivation took a huge hit. As per the Commission for agricultural costs and prices, the union government predicted that it would cost ₹13,500 for an acre. This was during 2006. for the past 16 years the union government never updated this prediction cost. Yet, even in 2022, the farmers are receiving only 50% of the predicted cost by the union government.

The recent prediction on the cost for an acre of paddy cultivation by the Tamilnadu Agricultural university was ₹33,100. People should understand this difference. The union government for the past decade keep on promising to stand with the farmers. Yet they didn't even upgrade their prediction cost that was devised in 2006. This was the greatest injustice for farmers carried out by the Union Government.

Even though the farmers face difference of opinion with the State Government, we can directly reach out to them. And the DMK government is listening to our queries. When the issue of red sugarcane procurement was taken to the CM's notice, the state government immediately procured nearly 2 crores of sugarcane. With this step taken by the CM, the farmers' direct profit is nearly ₹70 crores.

Dravidian Model in Education Department:

Educationalist Nedunchezhiyan says, "Tamilnadu constructed the education infrastructure in a much better way compared to the other states. There is a history for the betterment. The former chief minister M.Karunanidhi schemed various measures to make education reachable for all strata of the state. Any and all kinds of development are possible only through education. While Tamilnadu was rising to the top in every territory, the covetous Union Government works on dismantling the system in Tamilnadu.

Tamilnadu always strived to give equal education to all its people. Mid day meal scheme is the best example. But the present CM Stalin improvised this scheme and announced breakfast scheme along with the noon meal scheme. This was a great step made by the CM.

These schemes help in improvising the quality of education. In the same way to encourage girl children's education, free bus facilities were announced. Children from rural areas were given free cycles. All these schemes made Tamilnadu far better in education than the other states of the nation.

India has a gross enrolment ratio of 27% in its higher education. Whereas Tamilnadu has the average of 51%. To bridge the learning gap caused by Covid, the Tamilnadu Government introduced 'Illam thedi Kalvi'. To help a fresher to get a job 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme aids in encouraging a student to seek job opportunities.

Dravidian model in Economy:

Financial expert Anand, "Global recession is getting aggressive. World bank's report and international monetary fund's report were highly cautioning. India is in high risk status. The Union government implementing more number of taxes is worsening the financial status of the people. Out of 161 countries, India stands at 157th position in terms of poor economy.

India ranks 107th out of 121 countries on Global Hunger Index. 19.3% of Indian children are malnourished. When the entire country was going backwards in terms of development, Tamilnadu's status is highly noticeable. Inflation is in a controlled stage at Tamilnadu. Ration scheme is aiding in maintaining this status.

During the Covid period, Union government reduced the tax rates of bigger corporations instead of reducing the people's burden. But the Tamilnadu Government is standing unique in public interest. ₹1,000 for college students, free bus rides for women were great schemes. The term 'freebies' were appropriate when the Indian government waived off loans of bigger corporates. There is nothing called 'freebies' when you give to the people.

Dravidian Model in Health & Family Welfare Department:

Dr. Amalorpavanathan , "Globally, Covid was under control in regions where the government medical institutions performed well. This was a proven statement from Great international scientists. But the death rate were high in places where private hospitals were much in numbers. The Covid death rate at Tamilnadu was less comparatively. that was totally due to the better infrastructure facilities of the government hospitals.

In Tamilnadu there are 1800 primary healthcare centres, 8700 secondary healthcare centres, 420 upgraded primary healthcare centres, 461 urban primary healthcare centres, 18 district headquarters hospital, 272 taluk hospitals, 36 government medical colleges, 62 associated hospitals. No other state in the country achieved this status in medical infrastructure.

The Chief minister introduced 'makkalai thedi maruthuvam' at a whopping ₹250 crores budget. This was an upgraded scheme from the 'Varum Mun Kappom' scheme introduced by M.Karunanidhi. tamilnadu could handle Covid only because of these schemes. Nearly 90 thousand people benefitted from this scheme in 2021. In 2022, the beneficiaries raised to 11 lakh. More than all these schemes, 'innuyir kappom thittam' is the all time greatest scheme by the Tamilnadu government.

Through this scheme, a person could get admitted in any private hospital at the time of an accident. But within 48 hours that person could transfer to any government hospital without worrying over the medical cost. This revolutionary scheme is prevailing only in Tamilnadu".

Dravidian model in Social Welfare Department:

Social activist Poornima, "DMK government's first step was changing the name of the Social Welfare Department into Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department. DMK started making its progressive measures from changing the department's name. It was never a mere name modification. it was a bigger step towards progress.

'pudhumai penn scheme' assures girl children's enrolment into higher education. CM Stalin clarified the ₹1,000 scheme to children as a duty of the government rather than a mere freebie. Instead of continuing the 'thalikku thangam scheme', CM Stalin upgraded the scheme into 'pudumai penn scheme' just to encourage women education and empowerment.

Free bus rides for women expanded the financial power of Tamilnadu women. women in Tamil Nadu travelled in city buses under the free public transit scheme 222 crore times since last year. This scheme increased the mobility of women.

In 2021, November 20 was celebrated as International children's day globally. But only the Tamilnadu government released state policy to ensure child rights first in the nation. Tamilnadu Government even took enormous measures to assure the rights of the transgender community".