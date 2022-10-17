Diwali 2022: Chennai jewellery gifts cars and bikes to its employees

Speaking to ANI, Jayanthi Lal, the brand owner, told "they have worked with me through all ups and downs. This is to encourage their work. We are giving cars to 10 people and bikes to 20."

"They are not just staff, but my family. So, I wanted to treat them like my family by giving them such surprises. I am very happy wholeheartedly after this. Every owner should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts," the Challani Jewellery owner said.

The company on its Instagram account posted: "CHALLANI - an emotion to all who have been associated with it and what do we owe to@the beautiful souls out there who have chisels and curated the organisation and its employees to what it is today."

"We have a Special DNA running inside our organisation and that is uncontainable Love, be it towards or customers or our employees we ensure they are just lived unconditionally....... To us for helping be us, thanks to them (sic)," it read.