CPI asks Centre to rescue Indian workers forced into bonded labour in Myanmar

Chennai, Sep 19: Workers hailing from Tamil Nadu were duped on the pretext of job offers and forced into bonded labour in Myanmar, the CPI said on Monday and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate steps to rescue them.

After falsely promising job opportunities in Thailand, Tamil Nadu workers were taken by unscrupulous elements to Myawaddy in Myanmar and they were forced into bonded labour there, the party said citing social media accounts.