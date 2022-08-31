Cobra 1st day box office collection: Vikram-starrer off to a flying start in Tamil Nadu

The early prediction coming from trade trackers states that Cobra is most likely to become the biggest opener of Vikram's career. The response to the advance booking of tickets have clearly indicated that the flick would get a fantastic opening in Tamil Nadu.

In Tamil Nadu alone, Cobra is expected to gross around Rs 12 to 14 crore on the first day. It means the film has all the chances of becoming the fourth biggest opener of the year after Ajith Kumar's Valimai (Rs 36 crore), Vijay's Beast (Rs 27 crore) and Kamal Haasan's Vikram (Rs 20 crore).

Cashing on the hype, the makers had released the film in a maximum number of screens in the state which has helped Cobra to register a good opening, say trade trackers.

In Andhra, the movie is expected to earn around Rs 4 crore, around Rs 2 crore in Kerala and around Rs 3.5 crore in Karnataka.

The much-hyped movie is predicted to gross around over Rs 25 crore in India on the first day. These numbers are predicted numbers and the final figures might vary, points out a trade analyst.

Cobra has opened to mixed reviews and it has to be seen how it impacts the film's collection in the days to come.

Cobra is an action thriller, written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu and produced by SS Lalit Kumar, under the banner 7 Screen Studio. The film stars Vikram in the title role alongside Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, KS Ravikumar and Roshan Mathew while Anandaraj, Robo Shankar, Miya George, Mirnalini Ravi and Meenakshi Govindarajan play supporting roles.

It also marked the cinematic debut of Indian cricketer Pathan, and also the Tamil debuts of Shetty, Khalid and Mathew. The music is composed by AR Rahman, with cinematography handled by Harish Kannan and edited by John Abraham.