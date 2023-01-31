CM Stalin made the dreams come true for the Krishnagiri people

Good opportunity in Exports:

Paddy, Ragi, lentils, horse gram, groundnuts, mango and coconut trees are predominant in this area. Thus, the district stands out as an agricultural hub of the state. So for the benefit of the farmers, there was a need for an educational institution solely for horticulture. Within a year and a half of reigning the state government, MK Stalin inaugurated the Horticulture college and research institute in Krishnagiri.

According to the Bargur MLA Mathiazhagan, "Once MK Stalin took oath as the Chief Minister, he literally adopted the Krishnagiri district. The government for the benefit of the farmers for the first time in the state's history changed the name of the agriculture department was changed into the Department of Agriculture and Agrarian Welfare. To prove it in action, the state government submitted a separate financial statement for the welfare of the agrarian masses.

Jinur Farm on 200 acres:

According to the Agriculture and Agrarian Welfare Department Financial Statement for the fiscal year 2021-22, a college of Horticulture was established on 200 acres in Jinur to meet the needs of students interested in studying Horticulture. Brinjal, Tomato, and cabbage are widely cultivated in Krishnagiri. In terms of flower cultivation, roses, marigolds, and jasmine are prominent in cultivation. This opens an opportunity for exports.

But the major challenge was to control the insects and pests that attack these flowers. so the research centre focuses mainly on the causes and finds solutions to control the attacks. The Jinur farm was established on 200 acres of land. students are learning agriculture straight away on the field. research centres are working on all kinds of solutions to aid the farmers of the land.

With the help of the horticulture college inaugurated by CM Stalin, youngsters could learn about the possibilities of growing various crops as per the land conditions".

Students on cloud-nine:

Gokul rank, a student says, "As per scientific studies, a country's development relies on the youngsters who focus majorly on politics and agriculture. That is the reason why I chose horticulture, a study which is also a significant part of agriculture".

Another student Kadhar Nawaz, "Agriculture is the backbone of our country. And horticulture is a prime part of agriculture. Students in this department have a bigger scope in terms of export opportunities. The majority of exports made in our country are products of horticulture only. Fruits and vegetables are the primary products of Indian exports. In terms of spices, peppercorns, cumin, cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom are getting exported in high numbers. Thus, the scope for horticulture is very bright".

Professor Jeevajothi explains, "Horticulture research college is constructed very close to Krishnagiri Agriculture college. Soon we will get a separate building for additional purposes. The agriculture minister of the state visited in person and assured a spot for the construction.

80% of our country's population are farmers. agricultural technologies are the need of the hour. We have to ensure that the farmers are getting enough knowledge of scientific methods.

Mango cultivation on 40 thousand acres of land:

The majority of our students are from an agricultural background. When the technologies and the knowledge spreads from these students to their entire families of farmers, it will produce a greater benefit for everyone around them. Having our college and research institute fulfilled the needs of the Krishnagiri people. Our CM Stalin brought his people's dream to fruition.

Mangoes are one of the major fruit crops cultivated in our region. The total area under cultivation is 40 thousand hectares. But many farmers are not successful in this mango cultivation. Insect attacks and soil problems caused a huge loss. Our research institution is presently working on the causes and solutions for this problem and is ready to instruct the farmers on various successful cultivating methods".