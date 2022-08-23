Chief Minister M.K. Stalin Presents Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Classical Tamil Award to Scholars!

The award is given to scholars for their lifetime contribution in any of the subjects i.e. Archaeology, Epigraphy, Numismatics and Ancient Grammar and Linguistic Study.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has presented the Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Classical Tamil Award for the sessions, 2020 to 2022. The award for this year has been given to three scholars from the Central Institute of Classical Tamil, Chennai. The award is considered to be one of the highest achievements in India.

For this year, the committee has chosen the former Vice-Chancellor M. Rajendran for the session 2020, K. Nedunchezhiyan was awarded for the year 2021 and French national Jean-Luc Chevillard was chosen for the session 2022. Out of three scholars, the former were present at the award ceremony. However, Jean-Luc Chevillard was not present at the award ceremony. All of these were awarded a cheque of INR 10,00,000, a citation plaque and a bronze replica of the donor Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi.