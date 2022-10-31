Chennai weather: Heavy rain to lash capital city till Wednesday, says IMD

"Rainfall is expected for three days in Chennai. Control rooms have been set up in all the 15 zones," The Hindu quoted an official as saying.

A yellow alert has been issued for Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, where heavy to very heavy rain are predicted for the next two days.

"Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Kancheepuram districts of Tamilnadu. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area," a statement from the weather monitoring agency said.

Meanwhile, the authorities are ready to deal with the threat of floods as the Greater Chennai Corporation has deployed special teams for emergency response, according to a report in CNBC.