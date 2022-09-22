Chennai suburban train services to be hit on Sept 23, 27, 30: List of cancelled trains

Chennai, Sep 22: Suburban train services in Chennai will be affected for a few days as the Southern Railway (SR) will undertake a 15-hour traffic block on the Chennai Central - Gudur section. The services between Sullurpeta and Tada station will be hit tomorrow, September 23 and on September 27 and 30.

The authorities are carrying out the traffic block on September 23, 27 and 30 between 8:25 am to 11:35 pm to replace steel girders with PSC girders on Bridge no 167. "Due to 15-hour traffic block on 23rd, 27th & 30th September, 2022 from 0825 to 2335 hrs between Sullurpeta and Tada stations to replace steel girders with PSC girders on Bridge no.167, this would be change in pattern of train services, [sic]" Official Twitter handle of Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, tweeted.

As a result, the trains will be partially or fully cancelled. "This work is extremely essential to enhance the safety of the bridge and this traffic block is necessary to execute the work. We regret the inconvenience caused as a result of the cancellation of suburban services and request our commuters to plan their travel accordingly," the statement added.

Full Cancellation of Memu Express Special Train Services

Train No.06741, Moore Market Complex Sullurupeta MEMU Express Special leaving Moore Market Complex at 05:20 am is fully cancelled on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.06745, Sullurupeta Nellore MEMU Express Special leaving Sullurupeta at 07:50 am on 23rd, 27th and 30th September 2022.

Train No.06746, Nellore Sullurupeta MEMU Express Special leaving Nellore at 10:15 am on 23rd, 27th and 30th September 2022.

Train No.06742, Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex MEMU Special leaving Sullurupeta at 12:35 pm on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.06749, Moore Market Complex Sullurupeta MEMU Express Special leaving Moore Market Complex at 07:45 am on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.06751, Sullurupeta Nellore MEMU Express Special leaving Sullurupeta at 10:00 am on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.06750, Gudur Sullurupeta MEMU Express Special leaving Gudur at 5:15 pm on 23rd, 27th and 30th September

Train No.06752, Sullurupeta -Moore Market Complex MEMU Express Special leaving Sullurupeta at 6:35 pm on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.06743, Moore Market Complex Sullurupeta MEMU Express Special leaving Moore Market Complex at 1:15 pm on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.06747, Sullurupeta Nellore MEMU Express Special leaving Sullurupeta at 3:50 pm on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.06748, Nellore Sullurupeta MEMU Express leaving Nellore at 6:15 hrs on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.06744, Sullurupeta Moore Market Complex MEMU Express Special leaving Sullurupeta at 8:45 pm on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.66000, Avadi Moore Market Complex MEMU leaving Avadi at 04:25 am on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.66004, Avadi Moore Market Complex MEMU leaving Avadi at 06:40 am on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.66003, Moore Market Complex - Avadi MEMU leaving Moore Market Complex at 9:15 pm on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.66007, Moore Market Complex - Avadi MEMU leaving Moore Market Complex at 11:30 pm on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Partial cancellation of suburban train services:

Train No.42407, Moore Market Complex Sullurupeta EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 07:30 am is partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Sullurupeta on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.42411, Moore Market Complex - Sullurupeta EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 08:35 am is partially cancelled between Elavur and Sullurupeta on September 23rd, 27th and 30.

Train No.42413, Moore Market Complex - Sullurupeta EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 10:10 am between Gummidipundi and Sullurupeta on 23rd, 27th and 30th September 2022.

Train No.42841, Chennai Beach - Sullurupeta EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12:40 pm between Gummidipundi and Sullurupeta on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.42417, Moore Market Complex - Sullurupeta EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 2:30 pm between Gummidipundi and Sullurupeta on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.42419, Moore Market Complex Sullurupeta EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 3:30 pm is partially cancelled between Elavur and Sullurupeta on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.42421, Moore Market Complex Sullurupeta EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 6:00 pm between Gummidipundi and Sullurupeta on 23rd, 27th and 30th September 2022.

Train No.42423, Moore Market Complex - Sullurupeta EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 7:05 pm between Elavur and Sullurupeta on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.42408, Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 10:00 am between Sullurupeta and Gummidipundi on 23rd, 27th and 30th September 2022.

Train No.42410, Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 11:35 am between Sullurupeta and Elavur on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.42414, Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 1:20 pm between Sullurupeta and Gummidipundi on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.42416, Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 3:20 pm between Sullurupeta and Gummidipundi on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.42854, Sullurupeta Velachery EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 5:20 pm between Sullurupeta and Gummidipundi on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.42418, Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 6:15 pm between Sullurupeta and Elavur on 23rd, 27th and 30t September.

Train No.42422, Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 8:20 pm between Sullurupeta and Gummidipundi on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.

Train No.42426, Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 9:40 pm between Sullurupeta and Elavur on 23rd, 27th and 30th September.