Six dead, several injured in road accident near Chennai; PM Modi offers condolences

Chennai, Jul 8: As many as 6 passengers, including 2 women were killed and 10 others were injured on Friday after a state-run transport corporation bus they travelled rammed into a truck on a highway near here, police said.

The Chidambaram-bound bus hit the container truck off Mathuranthakam on the Chennai-Tiruchirappalli national highway, a Chengelpet District police officer told PTI adding at least 10 others were injured and they were taken to a hospital. A probe is on.