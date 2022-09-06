Chennai, Sep 06: 'No diesel' board is seen at many petrol bunks in Chennai for the second consecutive day.

The shortage of diesel is reportedly due to lack of supply of crude oil. "There has been a sudden shortage of diesel due to the lack of supply of crude oil and shortage in distribution. It is only temporary. This issue will be resolved soon," DT Next quoted an oil company official as saying.

However, the reason for the shortage has not been revealed yet, Murali, the President of Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association, told India Today. "Dealer requirements have not been met by oil companies and no reason is given as of now. The shortage had been existing for a month but was managed by dealers, but not it has turned aggressive", he added.

Speculations doing rounds claimed that the situation arose after diesel production was reduced by the oil companies to manage the losses.