As per the statement by his brother's Ramsaran (13), the two brothers were enacting a drama when Karthik decide to play out the suicide scene in the drama. The two decided that the younger one would 'hang' himself and the elder one would come to his rescue to save his life, according to a report in The Times of India.

However, Karthik decided to perform a scene that he had watched in TV shows. So, he locked himself a room while Ramsaran watched it from outside.

Unfortunately, while performing the scene, Karthik, who had tied a nylon rope to the ceiling, slipped and the stool fell. As a result, the noose around Kartik's neck tightened.

As Karthik screamed, his brother remained helpless as the doors were locked. He tried to break open with no results. He then sought help from neighbours.

Although they broke open the door and rushed Karthik to a nearby hospital, it was too late as the 11-year-old boy had died by then.

The Puzhal Police, who came to the spot, registered the case of accidental death.

At the time of the incident, the victim's mother Amudha was at her working place at a garment in Anna Nagar.

Since her husband's demise, Amudha was staying alone with her two children.