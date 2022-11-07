Chennai and around to receive light to moderate rainfall on Monday

Chennai, Nov 07: Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur over the city and the nearby Chengalpattu district on Monday morning, according to the Regional meteorological centre, Chennai. It also added that thunderstorms and lightning would likely accompany the rain on November 7.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till November 9, predicted the weather department. Following the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy rainfall, precautionary preparations were underway on Sunday.