Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan observed that directing students to study well is a part and parcel of teaching profession. "Teachers when they are directing their students to study well and directing the students to tell the derivation or equation, it is part and parcel of the teaching and it would not amount to abetment to commit suicide," Bar and Bench quoted the single-judge as stating.

Chennai, Sep 01: The Madras High Court has said that teachers cannot be booked for advising students to study well while granting bail to five accused in the death of Kallakuruchi class 12 student in Tamil Nadu.

Thus the court granted bail to the five teachers accused in the case of Tamil Nadu girl. It also took note of the fact that there was no evidence to prove the allegations of torturing or rape as claimed by the victim's parents.

"It is very unfortunate that the petitioners are now been arrested and under imprisonment for advising the students to study well. Even as per the suicidal note, there is no evidence to show that the petitioners instigated the deceased to commit suicide soon before her death.....Therefore, the offence under Section 305 of IPC is not at all attracted as against the petitioners," the Court added.

The Madras High Court held the death of a student in a school in Kallakuruchi district in Tamil Nadu on July 13 is a clear case suicide and not a murder.

The teen's death had sparked off violence and arson last month, with protesters demanding justice for the victim.