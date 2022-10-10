The show is a major hit in various languages due to its 'up and close' format that lets viewers have an uninterrupted peek into the lives of the otherwise-veiled celebrities.

This year, the list of participants includes names from the film industry, television industry and also a few who have earned popularity from social media. Meet the 20 contestants:

GP Muthu is a TikTok celebrity who shot to fame with funny videos on social media sites. The 37-year-old hails from village in Tutucorin. His double-meaning jokes are quite popular among youths.

Asal Kolaar aka Vasantha Kumar is a film lyricist. He has penned songs for the films like 'Kadhal' and 'Gulu Gulu'. He shot to fame with independent song 'Jorthaale'.

Shivin Ganesan is a multi-talented transgender model. She is an IT professional who has been working as an unpaid teacher and a career guidance mentor to help underprivileged students. In March 2021, she took part in Miss Trans Star International 2022.

Azeem is an RJ and television personality. He shot to fame with 'Pagal Nilavu' television series. He started of his career as a TV presenter with Zee Tamizh in 2008.

Robert Master is a choreographer who began his journey as a child artiste. In the later years, he enacted the role of villains in films. In 2004, he won Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Villain for 'Dancer'.

Ayesha is a model and TV actress who hails from Kasargod in Kerala. She came to limelight with Zee Tamil's serial 'Sathya' after starting her journey in showbiz with Vijay TV's 'Ready Steady Poo'. She also was part of 'Ponmagal Vandaal' serial where she played the female lead. Her popularity increased manifold after she started sharing videos on TikTok and Instagram.

Sheriina is a TV model and actress who hails from Kochi in Kerala. She participated in many international beauty pageants. She made her acting debut in Kollywood with 'Vinodhaya Sitham'.

Manikanta Rajesh, who made his acting debut with 'Aval' serial, was part of a few reality shows with his wife Chinnathirai. He is presently working in 'Sembaruthi' aired on Zee Tamil. He is also the host of 'Dance Jodi Dance 2.0'.

Rachita Mahalakshmi is probably the biggest name among the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil season 6. She is a television actress who predominantly work in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada television with few films. She is best known for her role as Meenatchi in the Indian Tamil soap opera 'Saravanan Meenatchi'. In addition to TV serials, she has worked in the films such as 'Parijatha', 'Uppu Karuvadu' and 'Ranganayaka'.

Ram Ramasamy is a former cricketer, model and actor. The Chennai native had also taken part in Top Model India Season 1 where he ended at the 9th place.

Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam, also known by his initials A. D. K. or simply Dinesh Kanagaratnam, is a Sri Lankan R&B and hip hop artist and music producer who has composed tracks in Tamil language. He also often collaborates with music directors in Tamil cinema as a playback singer.

Janany Kunaseelan is a Sri Lankan Tamilan, a model, TV anchor and social media influencer. She is currently working at IBC Tamil.

Shanthi Arvind, also known as Shanthi or Shanthi Master, is AN actress, who began her career at the age of 10 in the film 'Kizhakku Vaasal' (1990) as a dancer. She made her television debut in the 2002 television series 'Metti Oli', which proved to be a major breakout role in her career, she later earned her self the name of "Metti Oli Shanthi" after her appearance in the show. She also appeared in other television serials as an actress such as 'Kannana Kanne', 'Muthuzhagu' and Kula Deivam.'

R Vikraman is a journalist who worked in a popular TV channel as a former editor and correspondent. He was also associated with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi as a spokesperson. He is inspired by the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar and Periyar.

Chennai-based Amudhavanan has appeared in reality shows as well as movies. He is also a mimicry artist and dancer. Bala's 'Thappattai' was his debut film where he appeared in a supporting role. 'Jodi No 1' and 'Athu Ithu Ethu' are some of the shows where he performed.

Maheswari Chanakyan better known as V.J. Maheswari is an actress and video jockey who predominately appears in Tamil television shows and films. She is best known for playing the role of Kavya in Star Vijay's popular soap opera Puthu Kavithai. She also appeared in the blockbuster film Vikram in 2022.

VJ Kathirravan is a model and Video Jockey. His popular shows include Sun Music's Endrum Iniyavai and Vaazthukkal.

Queency Stanley is a model and TV actress. She hopes that 'Bigg Boss Tamil' gives a big break in showbiz.

Nivaa aka Nivashini is into online business where she sells accessories and sarees. She was raised in Singapore and did higher education at Goldsmiths, the University of London.

Dhanalakshmi is a Tiktoker and social media star who enjoys a good fan following on social media sites. She also appears in music videos and short films.