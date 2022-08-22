As private diaries hike price demand for Aavin milk shoots up in Chennai

Aavin was selling 50,000 more litres of milk everyday when compared to the first week of August. This includes the 20,000 litres sold in Chennai alone, data by the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Limited showed. The federation sells close to 29 lakh litres of milk everyday.

Chennai, Aug 22: The demand for Aavin milk has gone up in Chennai as private diaries increased the retail prices of milk packets last week.

Many tea shops or hotels have started buying Aavin which sells milk at Rs 41 to 51 per litre. Private brands sell milk at Rs 60 a litre. The tea shops have claimed that hey can save 1,500 to Rs 2,000 every day by switching to Aavin.

There is not much change in the sales of Aavin although private diaries have revised the prices of other milk products like curd, ghee and butter too. This indicates the residents have not still not migrated to Aavin and Aavin will continue to promote these products among them too, N Subbaiyan the managing director of TNCMPF said.

Milk dealers on the other hand say that Aavin's lower-rung authorities are creating an artificial demand for their products. There has been a 20 per cent drop in supply from Ambattur Madhavaram and Sholinganallur units," said S A Ponnusamy, founder-president, Tamil Nadu milk dealers employees welfare association said. He has disputed the claim that the Aavin retail sales had gone up.