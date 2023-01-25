Ajith's 'Thunivu' effect: Kaleel Rahman tries to rob bank in filmy style, gets caught

Cops have told PTI that he is a 22-year-old man who had taken a loan from one of the branches of the Indian Overseas Bank and was looking for some means to settle them. In a filmy style, he entered the bank and tied the hands of the three bank employees with plastic tags, the officials told the news agency.

Chennai, Jan 25: A youth named Kaleel Rahman was caught by the Chennai cops for trying to a ban inspired by Tamil movie 'Thunivu' which stars Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier.

The 22-year-old youth was arrested for trying to rob bank in Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

"Yesterday morning a young man entered the bank armed with chilli powder, pepper spray, cutting blade and knife and sprayed them with chilli powder. He then tied the hands of three bank employees with plastic tags and then threatened the staff to show him the area where the cash was loaded if they didn't want to be injured," informed police official sources.

Police sources said, "A tied-up clerk warned the branch manager of a 'robber' inside as he logged in for work at the bank's door. The manager and the writer apprehended the accused, pushed him into a room, and locked him before calling the cops"

The Chennai cops have registered the case against the resident of Begampur in Dindigul under Sections 393 (attempt to commit robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity with intent to cause death or grievous injury), and 506 I (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused would be taken to Judicial Magistrate I for remand, informed police officials.

'Thunivu' hit the screens on January 11. The movie, directed by H Vinoth, is an action heist movie that has done well at the box office. It has reportedly collected over Rs 165 crore in 14 days.