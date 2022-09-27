Chennai, Sep 27: The opposition AIADMK has demanded that the state government arrest the culprits responsible for vandalising the statue of party founder M G Ramachandran at Teynampet here, on Tuesday.

Some unidentified miscreants had damaged the face of party founder's statue, AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami said. Condemning the incident, Palaniswami said in a tweet, "some anti social elements had vandalised the statue of 'revolutionary' leader MGR.