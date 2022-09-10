AAI to Upgrade the Toothukudi Airport to Cater to Six Hundred Passengers Regularly!

The upgradation work of the Tuticorin airport is going to include the construction of a new aircraft parking bay.

Air Authority of India is going to commence the upgrading of the Toothukudi airport for a whopping fund equal to INR 381 crores. The primary agenda of this upgrade is to boost trade and tourism in the city. This upgrade is helpful in conducting the operations of the A-321 aircraft and will also make it worthy to cater to the demands of 600 passengers during peak hours.

The major idea of upgrading the Tuticorin airport is to provide a distinct identity to southern Tamul Nadu. It is also going to fulfill the demands of all the local communities and provides services while promoting trade and tourism in all the districts.