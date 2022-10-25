Chennai, Oct 25: A day after the Deepavali celebrations, the air quality in the city was 'poor', according to official figures. The city police registered 354 cases regarding various violations, including the time limit allowed for bursting crackers.

According to the figures uploaded on the website of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) as of noon, most of the observation points in the city and its surroundings generally had 'poor' air quality.