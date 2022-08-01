5 new schemes announced by TN CM Stalin | Details here

5 new schemes announced by TN CM Stalin

Breakfast scheme for school children

Stalin has announced a free breakfast scheme for government school students in classes 1 to 5. In the first phase, the scheme would be implemented in primary schools in a few municipal corporations, municipalities and remote villages before being extended in a phased manner across the state. It is one of the five schemes he has announced to mark the completion of a year in office.

Medical/nutritional check up of school students

Besides, a nutrition scheme will be rolled out for children below the age of six. These initiatives are likely to have a multi-pronged and lasting impact on children as they are not only focused on nutrition but also schooling. Medical assistance and nutrients would be provided to students under the age of six for setting right the nutrient deficiency in these children.

Urban health centres on lines of PHC

The Chief Minister announced setting up more PHC (Public health centre)-like centres in urban areas to more effectively cater to people's medical needs and said the 'CM in your constituency scheme'-a public grievance redressal scheme- will be expanded in all constituencies of the southern state.

As many as 708 such new urban clinics would be set up and at a cost of Rs 180.45 crore, buildings would be built for these facilities. These hospitals will function from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to treat outpatients. The buildings for these schemes will be constructed at a cost of Rs 180.45 crore.

In the first phase, 708 clinics would be started in 21 corporations, including Chennai, and 63 municipalities, in sync with the state's target of 'wellness for all' by 2030.

Schools of Excellence (SoE) project

The Chief Minister said that 25 higher secondary schools run by the state government and municipal corporations will be upgraded under the third scheme as schools of excellence and an amount of Rs 150 crore is earmarked for the same. These schools, according to the Chief Minister will be upgraded in line with the model government schools in Delhi.

'Schools of Excellence' (SoE) with all amenities and these institutions would also nurture individual talent and work towards personality development of children. Such SoE would be extended in a phased manner across the state.

'CM in Your Constituency'

The fifth scheme is meant to expand the 'CM in Your Constituency' programme, which was one of the DMK's campaign strategies during the 2021 assembly election. It would be extended to all constituencies at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. The ambitious scheme aims to address public grievances and would be implemented in all 234 constituencies of the state.

Already, DMK MLAs have been asked to recommend 10 schemes each in their constituencies that would help resolve public problems. A select few would be implemented from this year and Stalin is supposed to personally supervise the programme.