Tuesday is now ‘No Meeting Day’ in Haryana and officers to be with people on Friday

It has long been felt that because of continuous meetings held at different levels, the officers hardly spared time to meet the public and elected representatives of the state, which results in the gap between people and the government. Moreover, officers are also left unaware of the things going on with the people and on the ground.

Now, with Tuesday being no meeting day, public representatives would better be able to communicate with the concerned officials and officers to convey the grievances, concerns and needs of the people and the gap would be bridged effectively.

Officers in the field on Friday

In another landmark order, the government under chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has also directed all heads of departments to spend one full day of every week in the field, preferably Friday to monitor the functioning of the system and understand grass-root issues of field, expecting that these instructions may be complied with in the letter and spirit.

A communication to this effect, has been issued from the chief secretary's office to the all administrative secretaries, divisional and deputy commissioner to comply with the instruction.