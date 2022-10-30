"I've sought time from DGP to hear my problems. I'll wait for a month, if nothing happens, I'll withdraw my FIR and leave the country," he added.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

The cops have arrested several people in connection with the case including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi along with his associates.

Sidhu Moose Wala was a singer, rapper, songwriter and actor associated with Punjabi music and Punjabi cinema. He started his career as a songwriter for the song "License" by Ninja, and began his singing career on a duet song titled "G Wagon". Following his debut, he collaborated with Brown Boyz for various tracks which were released by Humble Music.

He gained wide attention with his track "So High". In fall 2018, he released his debut album PBX 1, which peaked at 66th on Billboard Canadian Albums chart.

However, he had faced legal challenges for promoting gun culture and using inflammatory and inciting lyrics in his songs.