Shocking accident caught on cam: Speedy car hits bike, kills one on the spot

Chandigarh, Oct 16: In a shocking incident, a speedy car hit a biker, reportedly killing one person on the spot while the other is critical.
The incident, which occurred in Amritsar has been captured on camera and the clip has gone viral.
In the video, the car rams into motorcycle and the biker died on the spot and his wife is seriously injured. It looks like the car hit the bike and left the spot without coming to the rescue of the victims.
The accident occurred on Azad Road in Chheharta area of Amritsar.
