Punjab CM Mann congratulates British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak

Chandigarh, Oct 25: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday congratulated British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak and expressed hope that under his leadership, the relations between the UK and Punjab will become stronger.

Rishi Sunak to meet King Charles, give first address as UK PM | Liz Truss exits | Oneindia News*News

“This news received on the night of Diwali added to the joy and excitement of Diwali…From me and entire Punjab, congratulations to @RishiSunak for being elected Prime Minister of UK and hope that under your leadership, the relations between the UK and Punjab will be stronger,” said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.