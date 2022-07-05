PSEB Class 10th result 2022 to be declared shortly

Chandigarh, July 05: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announced the PSEB Class 10 result 2022 today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are likely to be declared at around 12.30 pm today, July 5. The PSEB will hold a press conference for the PSEB result 2022. At the conference the officials will announce the results as well as the list of toppers.

Following the press conference the results will be uploaded on the website. This year the Class 10 and Class 12 PSEB exams were conducted in two terms. The PSEB 10th Term 1 result has already been declared. The PSEB Class 10 result term 2 2022 once declared will be available on pseb.ac.in, punjab.indiaresults.com.