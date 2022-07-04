PSEB Class 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board to release Term 2 Results today

Chandigarh, July 04: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to declare the PSEB Class 10 Results 2022 on Monday, July 4. According to reports, PSEB is currently uploading the Practical Marks on their portal and once it is done the Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 will be published. However, the board has not yet given confirmation on the same.

Once released, students will be able to check their PSEB Class 10 Results 2022 Term 2 results on the board's official website - pseb.ac.in.

All those who are eagerly waiting for Punjab Board Class 10 result 2022 are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates on the results.

Students must note that the result link will be made active only after the results are announced. The Punjab Board will issue the marksheet to the schools and students will have to collect them from there.

Students who have appeared for PSEB Class 10 result 2022 need to score more than minimum qualifying marks which are 33 for each subject in order to pass the PSEB Class 12 Result 2022. Students not satisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. Those who miss it by a few marks will be given a chance to appear for compartment exams. Those who fail compartment exams will, however, have to repeat the year.

PSEB Class 10th Result 2022: How to check scores online?

Visit the Punjab School Education Board's official website at pseb.ac.in.

Click on the link that says "PSEB 10th Results 2022" on the homepage.

Enter your roll/registration number

Click on the submit button

Your PSEB Class 10 th Results will appear on the screen.

Download the results and take a print out for future reference.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th exam was conducted from 29th April to 19th May, 2022. Around 4 lakh students appeared in the PSEB 10th exam 2022 as per reports.

The Punjab Board had earlier declared class 12 board exams results for term 1 on May 12. While the term 2 exams will concluded on May 23.