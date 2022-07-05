PSEB Class 10th result 2022 declared


New Delhi, July 05: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the PSEB Class 10 result 2022 today, July 5. The same is available on the official website.

This year the Class 10 and Class 12 PSEB exams were conducted in two terms. The PSEB 10th Term 1 result has already been declared. The PSEB Class 10 result term 2 2022 once declared will be available on pseb.ac.in, punjab.indiaresults.com.

How to check PSEB Class 10 result 2022:

  • Go to pseb.ac.in, punjab.indiaresults.com
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter required details such as roll number, date of birth
  • Enter
  • View your results
  • Download your results
  • Do not forget to take a printout

