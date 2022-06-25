PSEB 12th Result 2022: Punjab Board to declare Term 2 result by June 30

The Punjab Board had earlier declared class 12 board exams results for term 1 on May 12. While the term 2 exams will concluded on May 23.

Chandigarh, Jun 25: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the PSEB Class 10, 12 Results 2022 soon. According to latest media reports, the PSEB Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Term 2 results will be declared by June 30. However, the board has not made an official announcement yet.

Once released, students will be able to check their PSEB Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Term 2 results on the board's official website - pseb.ac.in.

Students must note that the result link will be made active only after the results are announced. The Punjab Board will issue the marksheet to the schools and students will have to collect them from there.

Students need to score more than minimum qualifying marks which are 33 for each subject in order to pass the PSEB Class 12 Result 2022. Students not satisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. Those who miss it by a few marks will be given a chance to appear for compartment exams. Those who fail compartment exams will, however, have to repeat the year.

Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022: How to check scores online?

Visit the Punjab School Education Board's official website at pseb.ac.in .

. Click on the link that says "PSEB 10th Result 2022" or "PSEB 12th Results 2022" on the homepage.

Enter your roll/registration number

Click on the submit button

Your PSEB Class 10, 12, and 13 Results will appear on the screen.

Download the results and take a print out for future reference.

PSEB Class 10 Term 2 Exam was conducted from April 29, 2022, to May 19, 2022, and the PSEB Class 12 Term 2 Exam was from April 22, 2022, to May 23, 2022.