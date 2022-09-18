Chandigarh, Sep 18: Massive protests have broken out in Chandigarh University in Mohali after a girl allegedly leaked objectionable videos of other students, which are being widely shared on the internet.

Reportedly, some of the students attempted suicide at the campus after video of them in bathroom got leaked online.

"It's a matter of a video being shot by a girl student & circulated. FIR has been registered in the matter and accused is arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) is reported," said SSP Mohali Vivek Soni.

"Forensic evidence is being collected. So far no attempt to suicide reported. Medical records of students have been taken on record. People should not pay attention to any rumour," he added.

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains urged the protesting students to remain calm.

"It's a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious, it is also test of ours now as a society," he tweeted.

Manisha Gulati, Chairperson, Punjab State Women Commission on Chandigarh University (CU) visited the hostel and assured justice to students.

"This is a serious matter, an investigation is underway. I am here to assure parents of all students that the accused won't be spared," she said.

Gharuan Police arrested the girl student who allegedly made those videos and sent them to a boy in Shimla, who shared those on social media. A case has been registered against the accused girl under Sections 354 c of IPC and IT act.