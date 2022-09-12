In Punjab, panchayat secretary held on bribery complaints

Chandigarh, Sep 12: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau said it has arrested a panchayat secretary for accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000. A spokesperson of the bureau said panchayat department official Jarnail Singh was arrested on the complaint of Ajaib Singh of Harayau Khurd village in Patiala.

The complainant had approached the bureau alleging the panchayat secretary was demanding Rs 6,000 to provide some records under the Right To Information Act pertaining to development works executed in his village by the village panchayat.