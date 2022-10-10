Haryana: Half-burnt body of 7 year old girl found

Family members and villagers searched the girl in the entire village on Saturday evening but could not find her. Later, they informed the police, news agency PTI reported.

Police launched a search operation in the village and surrounding areas. They found the half-burnt body of the girl in the nearby forest area, they said.

While scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby areas, police found that 18-year-old Pawan was talking to the girl. He was taken into custody. A forensic team was also called to the spot.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjan Kumar said post-mortem of the body will be conducted and her viscera will be sent to a forensic lab for examination.

He appealed to the villagers to remain calm and maintain peace.