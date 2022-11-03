Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 released, check download link here

Chandigarh, Nov 03: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released Haryana CET Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Common Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website.

If there is any discrepancy or other problem with the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Admit Card 2022, contact the officials of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) as they will guide you better in this.

Earlier, NTA released the Haryana CET 2022 Examination City Intimation Slip on the official website.The correction window for editing and uploading photographs was open till 2 November 2022, 9 am and has been closed now.

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022: How to download