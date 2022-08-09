Haryana: 5 lakh tablets purchased for students of government schools

Chandigarh, Aug 09: Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Monday said that 5 lakh tablets were purchased for the students of Classes 10 to 12 studying in government schools. He said that total expenditure incurred on the purchase of the tablets is Rs 620 crore. He gave this information while responding to a question raised during Question Hour by Independent MLA Balraj Kundu on the opening day of the three-day monsoon session of the state assembly here, news agency PTI reported.

The Education Minister said the children will get free internet facility with the usage of 2 GB data per day. The tender for the purchase of the tablets was floated by the Directorate of Supplies and Disposals, Haryana, and the company whose tablets were purchased was chosen in a process carried out in a transparent manner, said the Minister in his response when Kundu sought to know on what basis had the company's tablets been purchased.