Haryana: 3 year old kid kidnapped, raped

According to police, the father of the minor girl in his complaint said that on Tuesday morning, while his wife was on her way to a field, their minor daughter followed her.

Chandigarh, Aug 17: A three-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a teenage boy in Nuh in Haryana, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, unaware that the girl was walking behind her in the distance, did not notice the 14-year-old boy kidnapping her daughter, news agency PTI reported.

"After sometime when I was heading to the field I heard my daughter crying. She was in very bad condition and I took her to hospital," the father said.

The boy fled from the spot and police was informed about the incident, he said in his complaint.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Nuh) Varun Singla said, "We formed a special team into the matter and apprehended the boy within five hours after the incident took place."

Police said the girl is in critical condition and was being treated in a hospital.

Police said an FIR was lodged and the 14-year-old boy will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday.