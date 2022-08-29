Gujarat, Maha are new sea routes for drug smuggling, says Punjab police

Chandigarh, Aug 29: The Punjab Police on Monday said the seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra have emerged as new routes for smuggling drugs into the country. Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said in the last two months, 185.5 kg of heroin smuggled via seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra has been recovered.
The consignments were supposed to be delivered in Punjab, he said. Police on Sunday said they had recovered 38 kg of heroin from a truck coming from Bhuj in Gujarat. The narcotics had apparently entered India's borders via the sea route of Gujarat.