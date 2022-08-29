Gujarat, Maha are new sea routes for drug smuggling, says Punjab police

Earlier, in a joint operation with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat on July 12, the Punjab Police had recovered 75 kg of heroin from a container at Gujarat's Mundra Port. In a similar operation with the Maharashtra Police on July 15, 72.5 kg of heroin was recovered from a container at the Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai.

IG Gill said 370 drug smugglers and suppliers have been arrested after registering 283 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across Punjab in the last week. He said extensive anti-drug drives have been launched to combat the menace of drugs.

Apart from recovering a big haul of heroin, police also recovered Rs 1.09 crore in cash, 13 kg of opium, 12 kg of ganja, seven quintals of poppy husk, and 1.36 lakh intoxicant pills, capsules, injections and vials, among other drugs, during cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas, he added.

A total of 247 people have been arrested under a special drive to arrest absconders that was launched on July 5. This includes 17 proclaimed offenders (POs) in drug cases who were arrested this week, Gill said.