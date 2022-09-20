Chandigarh video leak: NCW demands strict action, writes to Punjab DGP, VC

The NCW, in a thread of tweets, asked several officials including Punjab DGP, VC of Chandigarh University to deal with the matter strictly and take stringent action against the culprits.

"@NCWIndia has taken serious note of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPPunjabPolice to immediately file FIR against the culprits and to deal the matter strictly and without any laxity," said the NCW.

The NCW also wrote to the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Chandigarh University to take stringent action against the culprits and investigate the matter extensively.

Along with VC, the NCW also sent a letter to the chairperson of the Punjab State Commission for Women to immediately inquire into the facts of the case.

The NCW directed the police to conduct a fair investigation of the video leaked matter without any influence.

In the alleged objectionable video leak matter, Punjab police have arrested three people so far including a woman student of the university.

On Sunday, protests erupted at the university campus over rumours of objectionable videos of several women students being recorded. It was also alleged that some students tried to end their lives.