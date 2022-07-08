Chandigarh: Student killed, 18 injured after tree falls inside school complex

"The incident was reported at 11:10 am. It was an old peepal tree, a kind of heritage tree. Nineteen students and a staff attendant were injured in the incident. We have confirmation of a child's death in the incident," the official said.

Chandigarh, Jul 8: A student was killed and 18 others sustained injuries after a tree fell on them inside a school complex here on Friday, officials said. The injured, including a school staff attendant, were taken to a hospital, they said.

The students of the girls' school in Sector 9 were in the age group of 13-17 years and had gathered near the tree during lunch break when the incident occurred, officials said. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident, they said.

Reacting to the incident, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher tweeted, "A very heart-wrenching incident of a tree falling at Carmel Convent School Chandigarh. My condolences to the bereaved families and I pray for a speedy recovery of the injured".

According to eyewitnesses, there was panic in the school complex after the incident. Police and fire department officials reached the spot and the injured were taken to a government multi-speciality hospital in Sector 16, and PGIMER while some were taken to Fortis hospital in Mohali, officials said.

Rajinder, whose daughter studies at the school, told reporters that parents received a phone call from the school informing them about the incident. He said his daughter is safe.

