During this, he allegedly "misfired" at the victim, who was working in the mobile shop. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

"Necessary action will be taken as per the statements of the eyewitnesses and the family. The condition of the injured person is serious," news agency ANI quoted Varinder Singh, ACP North, Amritsar.

Soon after the video went viral and netizens have condemned the "unwarranted display" of the gun inside a mobile shop.

"Such police personnel must be suspended for gross negligence which may cost someone's life. Such kinda display of arm is highly unwarranted from uniform personal," commented a Twitter user.

"Why did he pull out a fully loaded gun inside a mobile shop? What sort of tutorial was he giving to the person next to him? I hope and pray for the safety of the injured one," another said.

"He should be demoted to a rank which doesn't require a weapon to carry," a third Twitter user said.

In a similar incident, a civilian died due to the injuries he suffered after a policeman's rifle "accidentally" went off.

"On October 5, while on duty at Haal Pulwama, the rifle of a policeman accidentally went off, resulting in injuries to a person. The injured person was immediately evacuated to the hospital by police," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.