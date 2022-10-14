The police arrested two organisers of the beauty contest named Surinder Singh and Ram Dyal Singh. Also, an investigation is underway, said Kotwali SHO Parwinder Singh, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Several posters were found in the city on Thursday in which it was claimed that women from only general castes can participate in the beauty contest which was supposed to be held on October 23.

The poster also said that the winner of the contest would have a chance to marry an NRI in Canada.

The Punjab BJP leader Sukhpal Singh Sra informed the police after seeing the posters across the city and demanded strict actions against the accused.

The Bathinda police took the matter seriously and said in a thread of tweets that violation of the law would not be tolerated at any cost.

"Objectionable posters were pasted in some parts of Bathinda city and were also circulating on #Socialmedia in which Indecent words were written against women," said the Bathinda police.

As per the report, the police filed a case under sections 501 (printing matter known to be defamatory), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) 109 (an offers or bribe as a reward for some favour in the exercise of an official function) of the Indian Penal Code and Indecent Representation of Women Prohibition Act, 3 was registered against the accused.