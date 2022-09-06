BSF seizes Rs 3 lakh in Pak currency from man, grandmother returning from Kartarpur Sahib

Chandigarh, Sep 6: Border Security Force (BSF) officials seized Rs 3 lakh in Pakistani currency from a man and his grandmother who returned from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, police said on Tuesday.

Pawan Kumar and his grandmother visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib via the visa-free Kartarpur Corridor, which links the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur, on Monday.