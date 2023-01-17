BJP's Anup Gupta wins Chandigarh Mayor polls by 1 vote

Out of 29 votes that were polled in the Mayoral elections, Gupta got 15, while Singh secured 14.

Chandigarh, Jan 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anup Gupta was on Tuesday declared the Chandigarh mayoral as he defeated Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Jasbir Singh by one vote.

Last year too, the BJP grabbed the mayor post of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation by defeating the AAP by just one vote.

A close fight was expected between the BJP and AAP after the Congress, which has six members and the Shiromani Akali Dal, which has a lone member, decided to abstain.

Both BJP and AAP have 14 councillors each in the House while Chandigarh's Member of Parliament, who at present is BJP's Kirron Kher, also has a vote being an ex-officio member of the municipal corporation House. Kher also cast her vote in the polls.

Later in the day, elections will also be held for the post of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Despite its 14 winning candidates, the AAP could not get its mayor elected. While seven members of Congress obstained from voting, another switched to the BJP. The BJP and the AAP each secured 14 of the remaining 28 votes. However in the end, one a AAP councillor was found to be illegitimate and the BJP was able to elect its nominee as mayor of Chandigarh.

At present, there are 35 councillors in the Municipal Corporation.

Who is Anup Gupta?

Anup Gupta (38) is a law graduate. Previously, Gupta has served as Deputy Mayor.

A first-time councillor, Gupta was elected in 2021 from Ward 11 - which covers sectors 18,19 and 21.

He is considered a close associate of all top BJP leaders in Chandigarh, including Sanjay Tandon, Arun Sood and MP Kirron Kher. He had held the post of BJP secretary.