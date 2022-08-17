Aviation museum to be set up in Patiala

Mann said Punjab's century-old history of operating in the civil aviation sector needs to be showcased for the knowledge and education of the coming generations.

Chandigarh, Aug 17: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has approved the setting up of an aviation museum at the civil aerodrome in Patiala. He gave his nod to the proposal given by the Punjab State Civil Aviation Council.

In a statement here, the chief minister said the proposed Punjab Aviation Museum will be established at the civil aerodrome, in Patiala, adding that it must exhibit the history and artifacts of the aviation sector in the state.

Besides replicas of aircraft, photographs, maps, models, diagrams, clothing and equipment used by aviators can also be displayed in this museum, he said. The CM said the upcoming museum should also have sets of periodicals, technical manuals, photographs and personal archives, which are often made available to aviation researchers for use in writing articles or books or to aircraft restoration specialists working on restoring an aircraft.

Spread over an area of 350 acres, Patiala Aviation Complex is a heritage institution that was set up in the first decade of the 20th century.

The club already has a single-engine Cessna 172 glass cockpit simulator for instrument flying and instrument procedure training, state-of-the-art training aids, a well-equipped library and modern classrooms for ground training.

Mann directed the Public Works Department to execute the entire project in a smooth and result-oriented manner to ensure that it is completed within time.