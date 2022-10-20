Army jawan leaks sensitive info to ISI, booked

Amritsar, Oct 20: An Army jawan was booked by Punjab Police for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
According to a report in India Today, the army personnel was posted in Amritsar and booked when the central security agency shared information about him.
The accused used to share information on WhatsApp along with other social media apps.
The army personnel is yet to be arrested, as per the report.
