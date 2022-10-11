The deceased were identified as Munish (28) and Neeraj (32), Station House Officer (Gharaunda) Inspector Deepak Kumar said.

According to the police, the duo were having dinner at the dhaba when they had an altercation with some men from the other group.

Following this, the accused attacked the victims with a glass bottle and fled from the spot, they said.

A case has been registered against five men, police said.