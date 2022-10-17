OSSSC Nursing Officer 2022 admit card released: Exam date, How to download hall ticket

Bhubaneswar, Oct 17: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) released the admit card for the post of Nursing Officer. Applicants can now be able to download their hall tickets from the official website osssc.gov.in .

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2022, for a duration of 2 hours. The exam will be held from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam will consist 100 questions of 1 mark each.

How To Check OSSSC Nursing Officer Admit Card?

First, open the official website- https://www.osssc.gov.in/

Now go to notification and search for 'OSSSC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2022' and click on it

Now enter the login credentials and submit them.

User Name/Registration Number/Mobile Number

Your OSSSC Nursing Officer Admit Card 2022 will be displayed

Download the admit card and make a soft copy of it

The OSSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4070 Nursing Officer posts.