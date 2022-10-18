Cuttack, Oct 18: It looked like a crime scene from a B-grade 1990s movie and a distasteful one at that. A youth was tied to a scooter and dragged on a busy road after he failed to pay the borrowed money. Two people have been arrested in the incident that occurred in Cuttack.

"A youth was tied to a scooter and dragged on a busy road in Cuttack for more than 2 kilometres. We got information about the incident around 11 pm. Today, we've identified both the accused & the victim. The accused have been taken into custody," ANI quoted Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra in a tweet.

The cop further said that he had taken Rs 1,500 from them and failed to pay it on time. "The victim Jagannath Behera knew the accused and had borrowed Rs 1,500 from them. He failed to return the money timely. The accused tied him to their scooter and dragged him for over 2 kilometres. We are investigating the matter, the Cuttack DCP added.

The accused were charged with wrongful confinement, kidnapping and attempt to murder, he stated.

The hands of Jagannath Behera were tied with a 12 feet long rope, the other end of which was attached to the two-wheeler. He was forced to run behind it from Stuartpatna Square to Sutahat Square, a distance of more than two kilometres, for around 20 minutes on Sunday.

The incident was caught on camera and the clip went viral on social media.

The victim had taken the money to perform the last rites on his grandfather, last month. Behera promised to repay the money in 30 days but failed, leading to this 'punishment'.