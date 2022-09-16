Odisha to get 5G service in first phase, says Telecom min Vaishnaw

Bhubaneswar, Sep 15: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said Odisha will be among areas which get 5G telecom services in the first phase of its launch.

“Odisha will have access to 5G telecom service in the very first phase. It will provide users 10 times the speed of 4G,” he said on the sidelines of a programme here. Around 13 cities are likely to get 5G telecom service across the country in the first phase.