Odisha reports 214 new COVID cases, including 30 children

Bhubaneswar, Sep 16: Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,31,353 on Friday as 214 more people, including 30 children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 9,186 as a 71-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Jagatsinghpur district. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.