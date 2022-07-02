Odisha Class 10th result 2022 to be declared soon

New Delhi, Jul 02: The Odisha Matric Result 2022 will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) soon. The Odisha Class 10th result 2022 once declared will be available on the official website.

. .

This year a total of 5,85,730 students appeared for the exams which were held across 3,540 centres. Last year the Odisha Class 10 result was declared on June 25 and the overall pass percentage was 97.89. 100 per cent students passed from 5,945 schools.

The BSE 10th Class results were last year available through SMS. To get the Class 0 results via SMS candidates had to type OR01 ' and send the SMS to 5676750. The Odisha Class 10th result 2022 once declared will be available on bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.